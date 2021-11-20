Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday once again became the centre of attraction after he reportedly called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khand his "bada bhai" (elder brother) during a trip to Kartarpur Sahib.

A purported video has also gone viral on social media in which Sidhu can be seen saying that Imran Khan is like a "bada bhai" to him. Jagran English, however, cannot verify the veracity of the video.

This led to the beginning of a war of words between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the latter alleging that the grand old party sees terror groups like IS and Boko Haram in Hindutva, but finds a "bhai jaan" in Imran Khan.

"Rahul Gandhi's favourite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his 'bada bhai'. Last time he had hugged Gen Bajwa, Pakistan Army's Chief, heaped praises. Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh," tweeted BJP's Amit Malviya.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also attacked Sidhu, calling it a "matter of concern for India". Patra, as reported by news agency PTI, said that it is a part of Congress' appeasement policy as it believes that there is a "section in India which will be happy with praise for Pakistan".

However, Sidhu was quick to react to BJP's allegations and said that he does not care what the saffron party thinks. "Let BJP say whatever they want," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Punjab Minister Pargat Singh also came out in defence of Sidhu and asked what's wrong with his statement. "When PM Modi goes (to Pakistan) he is a 'Desh Premi, when Sidhu goes, he is 'Desh Drohi'... Can't I call you a brother.. We follow Guru Nanak Dev's philosophy," ANI quoted Singh as saying.

Meanwhile, India had recently reopened the Kartarpur Corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district. It was closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019.

