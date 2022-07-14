From 'Jumlajeevi' To 'Taanashah' To 'Nautanki', Full List Of Now Banned Words In Parliament

Days before the beginning of the Parliament Monsoon Session, a row has erupted in India after the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a new booklet, which described certain words, including 'jumlajeevi' and 'taanashah', as "unparliamentary".

The opposition parties, including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), slammed the Centre over the new booklet and said all terms that are being used by them describe the "Modi dispensation" will now be considered "unparliamentary".

"Words used in discussion and debates which correctly describe the PM's handling of the government, now banned from being spoken," said former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. "Example of an unparliamentary sentence: 'Jumlajeevi Tanashah shed Crocodile Tears when his lies and incompetence were exposed'."

TMC leaders, meanwhile, said that the Parliament Monsoon Session will begin with a "gag order" that has been issued to the MPs.

"Baith jaiye. Baith Jaiye. Prem se boliye. New list of unparliamentary words for LS and RS does not include Sanghi. Basically government taken all words used by opposition to describe how BJP destroying India and banned them," party MP Mahua Moitra tweeted.

The Shiv Sena, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally, also criticised the new booklet. Party leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said the meme to speak only "Wah Modi ji, Wah" seems to be turning true.

"'What to do, what to speak, only Wah Modi ji, Wah', this popular meme now seems to be turning true," she tweeted in Hindi.

WHAT ARE THE WORDS THAT WILL NOW BE CONSIDERED 'UNPARLIAMENTARY'?

Following is the full list of English words that will now be considered unparliamentary:

- Bloodshed

- Bloody

- Betrayed

- Ashamed

- Abused

- Cheated

- Childishness

- Corrupt

- Coward

- Criminal

- Crocodile Tears

- Disgrace

- Donkey

- Drama

- Eyewash

- Fudge

- Hooliganism

- Hypocrisy

- Incompetent

- Mislead

- Lie

- Untrue

- Goons

- Anarchist

- Sexual harrasement

Following is the full list of Hindi words that will now be considered unparliamentary:

- Shakuni

- Taanashah

- Taanashahi

- Jaichand

- Vinash Purush

- Jumlajeevi

- Baal Buddhi

- COVID Spreader

- Snoopgate

- Dohra charitra

- Nikamma

- Nautanki

- Dhindora peetna

- Behri sarkar

- Chamcha

- Chamchagiri

- Chelas

- Ghadiyali Aasu

- Apmaan

- Asatya

- Ahankaar

- Kala din

- Kala bazaari

- Khareed farokht

- Vishwasghat