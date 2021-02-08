Prime Minister Narendra Modi was replying in the Rajya Sabha on discussion on motion of thanks to President’s address.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday applauded the nation's fight against coronavirus pandemic and said that people should be proud of the fastest vaccination programme being run in the country. "The credit for winning the fight against corona does not lie with any government, but the people of India," he said while replying to the Motion of Thanks on President's address in the Rajya Sabha.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's speech in the Upper House of the Parliament:

We are ready for talks and I am inviting you from this House. MSP tha, MSP hai aur MSP rahega (Minimum Support Price will remain). No one should spread misinformation: PM Modi

Everyone in Parliament talked about farmers protest but didn't speak on the reason behind the protest: PM Modi

Need to keep small farmers at the centre of our policies to pay tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh, says PM Modi

India fought the 'unknown enemy' of coronavirus with a new vision: PM Modi

"India's democracy in not in any sense a western institution. It is a human institution... It is inspired by Satyam, Shivam and Sundaram," PM Modi quotes Subhash Chandra Bose.

Criticism is fine but don't indulge in acts that can break confidence of the country; corona warriors should be respected: PM Modi's veiled dig at Opposition

Bajwa sahab from Congress was also speaking. He was speaking in such detail that I thought he will reach Emergency (period) shortly and speak on it, he is just one step away from it. But he didn't go there. Congress disappoints this country a lot, you did that too: PM Modi

I was listening to Derek ji, he had chosen good words - Freedom of Speech, Intimidation. When I was listening to him, I was wondering if he is talking about Bengal or the country. He sees all this for 24 hours, so he might have said the same here too: PM Modi

Manmohan Ji had talked about giving a free market to farmers and make India a large common market: PM Modi quotes Manmohan Singh to take a dig at Oppn.

We mustn't forget what happened with Punjab. It suffered the most during partition. It cried the most during 1984 riots. They became victims of most painful incidents. Innocents were killed in J&K. Business of weapons was carried out in northeast. All this affected the nation: PM

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta