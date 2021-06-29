Arvind Kejriwal has promised to give 24-hour electricity, 300 units free, and a waiving of previous power bills in Punjab for the upcoming 2022 polls.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: In a bid to garner support for the Aam Admi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2022 Punjab election, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised free electricity in Punjab on the same lines of Delhi where an exemption from high power bills backed him chair in the last state assembly polls.

Announcing the news in a press conference, Kejriwal said that a huge incentive for votes will be given to the people of Punjab if AAP wins in the upcoming elections in the state. He promised to give 24-hour electricity, 300 units free, and a waiving of previous power bills.

Earlier, Kejriwal had indicated the big news coming by proclaiming on Twitter that a "new dawn" for Punjab has begun and he is on his way to the state.

AAP also tweeted via its official handle that the stage is all set and Arvind Kejriwal is going to make a mega announcement that will send shocks to the Congress and BJP in Punjab. “STAGE IS SET‼️ Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji will make a MEGA ANNOUNCEMENT today which will send 440v Electric Shock to Captain & Congress” the party wrote on their Twitter handle.

Last night, Arvind Kejriwal said the problem of high electricity bills used to be a big problem in Delhi. However, after the party came into power, Delhi’s electricity charges are the lowest. He promised to do the same thing for Punjab. “When we fought polls for the 1st time in Delhi in 2013, people used to get absurd electricity bills. The govt was colluding with electricity companies, just like Punjab. Today there's 24-hr electricity in Delhi at a very low rate. We've to do this in Punjab” Kejriwal said.

To strengthen his hold in Punjab against the opposition Arvind Kejriwal had also announced that AAP’s Chief Ministerial candidate this year would be from the Sikh community. With this, the state politics in Punjab has escalated.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha