New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The resurgence of COVID-19 in the country has alarmed the authorities and has prompted restrictions like night curfew, ban on gatherings and shutting down of schools and other educational institutions. The recent surge in COVID cases is led by the new Omicron variant, which is three times more infectious than the Delta variant of COVID-19, which led to the devastating second wave in the country last year.

With the emergence of the Omicron variant, several famous and known personalities in the country including politicians and film celebrities have been diagnosed with the COVID-19. Earlier today, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had informed that he has tested positive for the deadly virus and has isolated himself.

List of politicians who have tested positive for COVID-19:

BJP's Manoj Tiwari:

Bharatiya Janta Party MP from North East Delhi and former state unit chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said he tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated himself at home. He has developed fever and cold two days back and tested positive on Tuesday.

"Was feeling unwell since January 2 night. I could not go for poll campaigning in Rudrapur in Uttarakhand due to mild fever and cold. Have tested positive today. As precautionary measure I have isolated myself yesterday (Monday) only. Please take care of you and your families,” Tiwari said in a tweet in Hindi on Tuesday.

According to his staff members, the BJP MP has tested positive for COVID-19 second time, earlier he had tested positive during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in April 2021. The BJP star campaigner, Tiwari has cancelled his upcoming rallies in poll bound Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He has to address a rally in Lunckow on January 7, which has been cancelled now.

BJP's Harish Khurana:

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana has also tested COVID positive. "Dosto I have been diagnosed Covid Positive. Fortunately it's a mild one. I m in Home isolation now. Please aap sab log apna dhyan rakho. U people take care of urself,” Khurana, son of former Delhi chief minister late Madan Lal Khurana, tweeted.

Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey:

Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey was admitted at a hospital here on Monday after he tested positive for COVID-19. Pandey, 65, who is a BJP MP from Chandauli constituency, had earlier also tested positive for the coronavirus. The minister was admitted to the Yashoda hospital in Kaushambi.

"I was unwell for the last two days due to which I underwent the COVID test and the report came positive. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to take care of themselves and get the necessary investigations done," he tweeted.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated himself at home. The chief minister urged people who came in contact with him in the last few days to quarantine and get tested. According to officials, this is the first time Kejriwal has tested positive for COVID-19. In April last year, his wife Sunita Kejriwal had tested positive for coronavirus and while Kejriwal had developed symptoms, he tested negative.

"I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid (with) me in last few days, kindly isolate urself (yourself) and get urself tested," Kejriwal tweeted.

HAM's Jitam Ram Manjhi:

Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has tested positive for COVID-19, a key political aide said on Monday. Danish Rizwan, the national spokesperson of the Hindustani Awam Morcha founded and headed by Manjhi, said the ex-chief minister was “safe” at his village in the Gaya district.

“Manjhi had been unwell for some time. On Sunday, he got tested along with close family members and personal staff. Altogether 18 people have tested positive”, said Rizwan. Besides the 77-year-old leader, those testing positive for the infection include his wife Shanti Devi, daughter Pushpa Manjhi, daughter-in-law Dipa Manjhi and personal secretary Ganesh Pandit, said Rizwan.

Congress' Balasaheb Thorat:

Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat has been tested positive for COVID-19. The Congress leader took to Twitter to inform of being infected by the virus. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am asymptomatic and taking treatment on the advice of a doctor. I appeal to all those you have come in my contact to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to wear a mask and follow all COVID-19 protocols," Thorat tweeted.

Maharashtra Minister Yashomati Thakur:

Maharashtra Minister Yashomati Thakur on Friday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and was taking treatment as per doctors’ advice. Taking to Twitter, the state minister for women and child welfare announced of her infection and urged people who came in contact with her to get tested. Thakur, who is also the guardian minister of Amravati, said she was asymptomatic and was undergoing treatment as per doctors’ advice. She also appealed to people to observe COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, as the number of COVID-19 cases was on rising.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad:

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on December 28 said she has tested positive for Covid-19. The minister, who contracted the viral infection last year also, had been attending the ongoing winter session of the state Legislature and replied to various questions pertaining to her ministry in the state Legislative Council on December 27.

“I learned today that I tested positive for Covid-19 after first feeling symptoms yesterday evening. My symptoms are relatively mild. I’m fine and have isolated myself. Request those who met me the past few days to take precautions,” tweeted the Congress leader, who recently also visited Uttar Pradesh.

NCP's Supriya Sule:

NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on December 29 said she has tested positive for COVID 19. Sule (51), Lok Sabha MP from Baramati and daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, said her husband Sadanand Sule has also been detected with the infection. Sule, Sadanand and their children live with her parents Sharad Pawar and Pratibha Pawar in their south Mumbai residence.

“Sadanand and I, both of us have tested positive for COVID-19. We do not have any symptoms. Requesting everyone who has come in contact with us to get themselves tested. Take Care,” she tweeted.

TMC's Babul Supriyo:

TMC leader Babul Supriyo on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 amid the fears of Omicron variant. Along with Supriyo, his wife, his father and multiple staff have also tested positive for the deadly virus. "Me, my wife, Dad, multiple staff, have all tested positive, but my concern is the superhigh Rs.61000/- price of the Cocktail jab that needs to be given SOS to seriously ill #COVID19 patients•Dad who is 84, needed the jab SOS and I have to buy it on-the-spot• Hw can the EWS afford it?", he tweeted.

Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde:

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced that he has also tested positive for COVID-19. Shinde, while tweeting about his diagnoses, said that he is doing well and urged those who have come in contact with him to test themselves. "I have tested positive for coronavirus and is undergoing medical treatment. With the blessings of all of you, I will overcome this and soon will be at your service. People who have come in contact with me in the last few days should be careful and test themselves", he tweeted.

10 Ministers and 20 MLAs in Maharashtra test COVID Positive:

More than ten ministers and at least 20 MLAs in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus so far, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday.

"We cut short the Assembly session recently. So far, over 10 ministers and over 20 MLAs have tested positive for coronavirus. Everybody wants to be part of the celebrations of New Year, birthdays and other occasions. Keep in mind that the new variant (Omicron) spreads fast and hence caution is needed. PM Narendra Modi has appealed and some states have announced a night curfew. In Maharashtra, cases are increasing in Mumbai and Pune," Pawar said.

Among state ministers KC Padvi, Jitendra Awhad, Dhananjay Munde and Dilip Walse Patil had tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Sagar Meghe are among the MLAs who also contracted this viral infection in the recent past.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan