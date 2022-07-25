Four Congress MPs Suspended From Lok Sabha For Entire Monsoon Session Over Unruly Behaviour

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday suspended four Congress MPs for the entire Monsoon Session of the Parliament over unruly behaviour and disrupting the proceedings of the house despite the warnings by the Speaker. The four suspended leaders are Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan.

The suspension came after opposition members started sloganeering on the issue of price rise and hiked GST rates. The Speaker, Om Birla, tried to pacify them and asked the members not to wave placards. However, the opposition leaders entered the well of the House and started sloganeering.

As the protesting opposition members again stalled proceedings on Monday, the Chair named Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Jothimani and Ramya Haridas. When a member is named, he or she has to immediately withdraw from the chamber of the House.

Parliamentary Affair Minister Pralhad Joshi then moved a resolution to suspend the four for the rest of the session. Joshi said that these MPs had shown "utter disregard" for the authority of the Chair and a "serious note of their misconduct" had been taken by the House.

Trying to intimidate our leaders, says Congress:

Soon after the suspension of its leaders, Congress said the government was trying to "intimidate" it, and asserted that the party would not be cowed down. Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said, "The government is trying to intimidate us by suspending our MPs. What was their fault? They were trying to raise the issues which matter to people."

The Congress party will not be cowed down like this, he asserted. "The MPs were holding placards raising the issues of rise in prices of gas cylinder, imposition of GST on items such as flour and buttermilk. We moved an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on these issues, but no discussion was held," he said.

Tagore, one of the suspended MPs, said for the past six days, Congress has been demanding a discussion on price rise, giving notices for an adjournment motion but the government has shown "complete arrogance". The government only hears the voice of the fourth-richest man in the world and not the common man, Tagore alleged.

"Today, when a tribal woman has taken oath as President, a Dalit woman has been suspended from Lok Sabha. We were trying to show placards in the House and place them in the camera angles. They say placards are not allowed in Parliament... what is allowed is only cheering for Modi ji," he said.

What led to the suspension?

During the proceedings, Speaker Om Birla had warned the protesting members, including from the Congress, TMC and DMK, that those who continue to shout slogans and display placards will have to do it outside the house after 3 pm. As the Opposition members continued to protest, a visibly peeved Birla told them that the government was ready to discuss issues raised by them and stressed that people want the House to function. Birla then adjourned the House till 3 pm.

However, as the House proceedings resumed, waving of placards and sloganeering continued, drowning the voices of members participating in the Zero Hour. Rajendra Agarwal, who was chairing the proceedings, implored the opposition members to take note of the warning given by the Speaker.

He said that the members who had been suspended had shown "stubborn behaviour", "deliberately and continuously disrupted proceedings" and ignored House rules and directions of the Speaker. The House then passed the resolution by a voice vote and Agarwal announced their suspension. He then asked the members named in the resolution to immediately leave the House. The proceedings were then adjourned for the day.

(With Agencies Inputs)