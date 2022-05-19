Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, who resigned from the party a few days back, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. Jakhar, who is in Delhi, had also held a meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard on Wednesday.

"Three generations of my family served the Congress party over the last 50 years. Today, I have broken the 50-year-old tie with Congress over issues of nationalism, unity and brotherhood in Punjab," said Jakhar after joining the BJP.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, 68-year-old Jakhar might be appointed as BJP's Punjab chief. Quoting sources, the report claimed that Jakhar - who wants to try his hand at the national politics - might also be sent to the Rajya Sabha.

"I welcome Sunil Jakhar to Bharatiya Janata Party. He is an experienced political leader who made a name for himself during his political career. I am confident he will play a big role in strengthening the party in Punjab," said Nadda.

Jakhar had said "goodbye" to Congress last week following the party's dismal show at the Punjab assembly elections 2022. This came after interim chief Sonia Gandhi removed him from all positions for alleged anti-party activities.

"I don't hold any post (in the party); I have an ideology. I want to ask Sonia Gandhi that being Congress president, doesn't she know that I hold no position in the party? Then why a show-cause notice is being given to me," he had said in a Facebook live.

The former Punjab Congress chief also took a jibe at veteran party leadersl like Ambika Soni, Tariq Anwar, and JP Aggarwal, who were part of the committee that dismissed him. Jakhar asked how Soni could be part of the committee when she had made allegation against her.

"Where was Ambika Soni in 1970, when Congress needed its members the most? She ran away from her responsibilities," Jakhar had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma