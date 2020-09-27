Former Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) IPS officer Gupteshwar Pandey, who took VRS on September 22, will join the JD(U) on Sunday evening.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Former Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) IPS officer Gupteshwar Pandey, who took voluntary retirement on September 22, will join the JD(U) on Sunday evening, reported news agency ANI.

This comes a day after the former Bihar DGP met JD(U) supremo and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. After his meeting with Kumar, Pandey said that he met the Chief Minister to "thank" him for the trust reposed in him by the latter.

"I discussed nothing political with the Chief Minister. I have worked with him for long and, after retirement, I just wanted to thank him for his support. If and when I decide to join any political party, I will make it known to all," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Pandey had taken VRS last week. Following his voluntary retirement, the outspoken officer had said that he "won't be able to do social work without entering politics", triggering speculations that he may join politics ahead of the much-awaited Assembly Elections in the state.

"I have not joined any political party as of now and I have not taken any decision on it yet. As far as social work is concerned, I can do it without entering politics too," he had said.

Later, Pandey said that if the people of the state want, he will join politics. He also took a jibe at some political leaders in Bihar, saying his entry into the political areana "is not acceptable to some people as he doesn't have a political background".

"People are coming to me in large numbers, telling me that if I wish to enter politics then I should contest election from their district. Everyone is very close to me. It'll be a decision by public. If they want me to, then I may enter politics," he had said.

"It'll obviously happen as I've no godfather. I don't have a political background. We used to do farming and rear cattle. I've come from there. It's not acceptable to some," he added.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Elections in Bihar will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 2 and November 7 -- while the results will be announced on November 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma