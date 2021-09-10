Sharad Pawar's dig at Congress comes at a time when the grand old party is looking to unite the opposition to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Mumbai | Jagran Politics Desk: Hinting that all might not be well in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that Congress needs to accept that it no longer holds sway from 'Kashmir to Kanyakumari' like earlier.

Speaking to a local media channel in Maharashtra, Pawar indicated that the grand old party should undertake a reality check. When asked about a possible leadership change in Congress, Pawar said that his "colleagues" in the grand old party "are not in a mind to take a different point of view".

"There was a time when there was Congress from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. But not so anymore. This (reality) should be accepted. The closeness (with other opposition parties) will increase once there is a mentality (within Congress) to accept this (fact)," Pawar said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Continuing his attack at the Congress, Pawar said that the grand old party is not ready to take a different stance on their leadership and always maintains that it has Rahul Gandhi for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Asked if this was due to arrogance, Pawar cited an anecdote about "zamindars (landlords) who have lost most of their land and are unable to maintain their ‘haveli' (mansion)".

"I had told a story about Uttar Pradesh zamindars who used to have huge land parcels and big 'havelis'. Due to land ceiling legislation, their lands shrunk. The havelis remain but there is no capability (of the landlords) to maintain and repair them," Pawar was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Their agricultural income is also not (as much) as earlier. From a few thousand acres, their land has shrunk down to 15 or 20 acres. When the zamindar wakes up in the morning, he looks at the surrounding green fields and says all that land belongs to him. It was his once but doesnt belong to him now," he added.

