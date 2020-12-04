While speaking in an interview, Pawar spoke about the Congress' future and said that the "leadership of any party depends on what kind of acceptance he or she has within the organisation".

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Maha Vikas Aghadi government's celebration to mark its first anniversary in Maharashtra took a hit on Thursday after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar questioned Congress' Rahul Gandhi and said that he appears to lack the "consistency" needed to be accepted by the country as its leader.

While speaking in an interview, Pawar spoke about the Congress' future and said that the "leadership of any party depends on what kind of acceptance he or she has within the organisation".

"Though I had differences with (Congress chief) Sonia Gandhi and the family, even today Congressmen have a sense of affection for the Gandhi-Nehru family," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Asked about former US President Barack Obama's harsh comments about Rahul Gandhi, the NCP chief said that it is not necessary to accept everyone's view, noting that Obama crossed that limit.

"I can say anything about the leadership in our country. But I will not talk about the leadership in another country. One should maintain that limit...I think Obama crossed that limit," he said, as reported by PTI.

Obama had recently published memoir 'A Promised Land' and had said that Gandhi appears to be like "a student eager to impress the teacher but lacking aptitude and passion to master the subject".

The harsh comments from Pawar come at a time when the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi -- which includes the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena -- is celebrating its first anniversary in Maharashtra. It came to power after the all of an 80-hour government of the BJP after the 2019 assembly polls in the state.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when political leaders have raised questions over Rahul Gandhi's leadership. Earlier this year, several Congress leaders had also written a letter to Sonia Gandhi and had called for "sweeping changes", leading to a leadership crisis in the grand old party. They also claimed that Rahul Gandhi was not willing to take up the responsibility but still remote controlling the party.

However, the drama ended after Sonia Gandhi was once again elected as party's interim president till the next party chief is elected. The party also denied rumours of a difference of opinion on its leadership.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma