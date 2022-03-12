New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is scheduled to meet on Sunday to discuss the poll debacle in five States and the current political situation. Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair the meeting which will be held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office at 4 pm. The meeting comes after the Congress' poor performance at the hustings as it lost Punjab to the AAP and could not win any of the four other states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Congress G-23 leaders, who are members of the Congress Working Committee, are set to raise their demand for reforms in the party during the CWC meeting. Sunday's meeting is also likely to see some fireworks from the G-23 as they had suggested corrective measures after the last round of assembly polls when the party lost Puducherry and failed to make a mark in Kerala, Assam and West Bengal, but there had been little movement on that front.

Earlier on Friday, Congress G23 met at senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence in the national capital. Congress leaders Bhupender Singh Hooda, Manish Tewari, Kapil Sibal and Anand Sharma, Akhilesh Prasad Singh were present at the meeting.

Sources, who attended the meeting of G23 leaders, said that during the meeting a few leaders suggested that they should skip the upcoming Congress Working Committee because in the meeting, the CMs, Youth Congress leaders and presidents of frontal organisations only praise the Gandhi family and do not discuss any serious issues.

Meanwhile, Anand Sharma, who is part of G-23, said that if the leaders speak assertively in the extended meeting, several sycophants oppose them. Therefore, it is necessary that only CWC people should attend the meeting. The G-23 leaders are expected to meet again in the next few days.

The results of five assembly polls came as a shock to the Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and to fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country.



Posted By: Talibuddin Khan