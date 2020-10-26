'Feeling quite uncomfortable': 3 PDP leaders resign from party over Mehbooba Mufti's 'undesirable' remarks
The three leaders said that they are "feeling quite uncomfortable over some of her actions and undesirable utterances specially which hurt patriotic sentiments".
Mon, 26 Oct 2020
Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: In a huge jolt for Mehbooba Mufti, three People's Democratic Party (PDP) leaders on Monday resigned from the party over her 'undesirable' remarks. In a letter, the three leaders -- TS Bajwa, Ved Mahajan and Hussain A Waffa -- said that they are "feeling quite uncomfortable over some of her actions and undesirable utterances specially which hurt patriotic sentiments", reported news agency ANI.
