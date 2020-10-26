The three leaders said that they are "feeling quite uncomfortable over some of her actions and undesirable utterances specially which hurt patriotic sentiments".

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: In a huge jolt for Mehbooba Mufti, three People's Democratic Party (PDP) leaders on Monday resigned from the party over her 'undesirable' remarks. In a letter, the three leaders -- TS Bajwa, Ved Mahajan and Hussain A Waffa -- said that they are "feeling quite uncomfortable over some of her actions and undesirable utterances specially which hurt patriotic sentiments", reported news agency ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma