Fate Of Eknath Shinde's Govt To Be Decided Today As SC Hears Uddhav Thackeray's Plea Against Rebels

The political crisis in Maharashtra, triggered by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's revolt against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, is expected to end on Monday as the Supreme Court hears a bunch of petitions over the disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs.

The petitions have been filed by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his supporters. In the first petition, the court will decide the fate of the 16 rebels, while second plea is about the Governor's decision to call Shinde and his faction for fovernment formation on June 30.

In its previous hearing, the apex court gave a relief to Shinde by refusing Thackeray's plea for an urgent hearing in the matter. "We are not shutting our eyes. We will take it up on July 11," the court observed.

Shinde was sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra last month, a day after Thackeray resigned from his position citing insufficient numbers. Since then, the two groups have constantly attacked each other.

Shinde, who formed the government with the support of Devendra Fadnavis and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has claimed that his group has an absolute majority in the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly. It must be noted that his government has already cleared the floor test in the assembly.

"Our MLAs faced difficulty in carrying out works in their constituencies as allies were trying to empower those who lost to them. Our MLAs were unable to do development works due to lack of funds... We spoke to seniors but to no avail. So our 40-50 MLAs did this," Shinde told news agency ANI earlier.

However, Thackeray - a member of the MVA alliance which also includes Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - has demanded mid-term polls in Maharashtra. He also said that the "bow and arrow" symbol of the Sena will remain with his faction.

"The people are asking the same questions - why they (the rebels) behave like this even when the party gave them so many posts... did so much for them. So many women activists had tears in their eyes yesterday. I thank the masses from the bottom of my heart," he said in an address earlier.