Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: Amid fears over the outbreak of bird flu, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Madan Dilawar, sparked a controversy after he allegedly said that farmers protesting against the three farm laws are "conspiring to spread the infection by consuming chicken at the protest sites".

The Rajasthan MLA claimed that these "so-called" farmers are not worried about the country and are "enjoying picnic and luxuries besides relishing delicacies" at the protest sites.

"There may be terrorists, robbers and thieves among them and they may also be enemies of farmers. All these people want to ruin the country. If the government doesn't remove them from the agitation sites, then bird flu can become a big problem," he said in a video statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since November against the three farm laws that were passed in the Parliament last year. The farmers want the government to immediately withdraw the three acts and provide assurance over the minimum support price (MSP).

Amid the farmers' protest, the bird flu outbreak has caused concerns among the authorities. In Delhi, the authorities on Saturday found 24 crows and 10 ducks dead. The officials said that the samples have been sent to ascertain the cause of the death.

"We are monitoring the situation very closely as the DDA owns a large number of public parks, many of which have water bodies," the officials said, as reported news agency PTI.

Taking cognizance of the incident Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has instructed officials on Friday to maintain a strict vigil at major bird sites, especially poultry markets, water bodies, zoos and other potential hotspots.

Meanwhile, the central government on Friday said that bird flu has been confirmed so far in six states — Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma