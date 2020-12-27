Farmers' Protest: Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Sunday shared a video of an old speech of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, and accused him of playing politics over the ongoing protest against the three agri-marking legislations.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Sunday shared a video clip of an old speech of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, and accused him of playing politics over the ongoing protest against the three agri-marking legislations. The 67-second video shared by Nadda on his official twitter handle shows Gandhi advocating in the Lok Sabha the need for farmers to sell their produce directly to industries.

"What is this magic Rahul ji. You are opposing now what you had advocated earlier. You have nothing to do with the interest of the country or their farmers. You have to play politic only. But it's your bad luck that your hypocrisy will not work anymore. People of this country and farmers have recognised your double standards," Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

लेना-देना नही है।आपको सिर्फ़ राजनीति करनी है।लेकिन आपका दुर्भाग्य है कि अब आपका पाखंड नही चलेगा। देश की जनता और किसान आपका दोहरा चरित्र जान चुके है। pic.twitter.com/Uu2mDfBuIT — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 27, 2020

The Congress party has backed the protests against three farm laws passed by the Parliament in September. Earlier this week, a three-member Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi had submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind over the farm laws. Speaking to media earlier after submitting the memorandum, Gandhi had slammed the Centre for ignoring the farmers' demand to repeal the farm laws and said that the government should convene a joint session of Parliament and take back these laws.

