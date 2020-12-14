Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has described Kejriwal's announcement of observing a fast as "theatrics" and said that his government "shamelessly backstabbed" the farmers by notifying one of the agricultural acts on November 23.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The farmers' day-long fast in protest against the Centre's three farm laws have escalated the political slugfest in the country. While Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided to observe a day-long fast in support of the farmers, the BJP and the Congress have called him "hypocrite".

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has described Kejriwal's announcement of observing a fast as "theatrics" and said that his government "shamelessly backstabbed" the farmers by notifying one of the agricultural acts on November 23.

"Do you have no shame? At a time when our farmers are braving the winter cold on the roads outside your city and many of them are dying fighting for their rights, all you can think of is how to make the most of the opportunity to promote your political interests," Singh said in his jibe at Kejriwal.

"Instead of doing anything constructive to help the protesting farmers, who are sitting outside your city for the past 17 days to seek justice, you and your party are busy playing politics," he added.

However, Kejriwal has hit back on the Punjab Chief Minister and said that he stood with the farmers "from the beginning" of the protest.

"Did not let Delhi's Stadium become a jail, fought the Centre," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. "You set-up a deal with the Centre to get your son's ED case forgiven, sold the farmers' movement? Why?"

Meanwhile, the BJP has also hit out at the AAP supremo and called him "hypocrite". Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that AAP had promised to amend the APMC Act if it comes to power in Punjab and has notified one of the farm acts which clearly shows Kejriwal's "hypocrisy".

What's the matter all about?

Kejriwal had on Sunday said that he will observe a one-day fast on December 14 in support of the farmers. The Delhi CM had also urged the workers of AAP and his supporters to observe a fast and said that the Centre should withdraw the farm laws immediately.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers on Monday observed a fast as a part of their agitation against the Centre. The farmers have warned that their protests would continue till the central government repeals the three "black laws".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma