New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The third winter session of 17th Lok sabha is set to begin from November 29, 2021. In what is expected to be a heated parliament session full of contentions and controversies, the government’s agenda will be topped by farm laws repeal and private cryptocurrency ban among others. Bills to replace the ordinances to extend the service tenures of CBI, ED chiefs to up to 5 years are among 36 draft laws listed for the Winter session which is scheduled to have 19 sittings over 25 days, starting from Monday onwards.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021

In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to withdraw the three contentious farm laws, the government has listed ‘The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021’ for the first day itself on Monday, November 29, 2021.

The bill is also expected to be brought up in Rajya Sabha on Monday as supplementary agenda.

The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021

The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 will also be introduced in both the houses of parliament. Cryptocurrency Bill seeks to ban all private cryptocurrencies in India while allowing some exceptions to promote underlying technologies. The bill also aims for the creation of official digital currency to be issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020

Minister of Health and Family Welfare will introduce the bill for the regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics and the assisted reproductive technology banks, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services.

Among major bills on the agenda are —The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 as passed by Lok Sabha; The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill. 2019 as passed by Lok Sabha; and The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019. In total, the government has listed 36 bills for the session.

On Sunday, in an all-party meeting attended by 30 parties, leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge demanded discussion on Covid preparations, Rs 4 lakh compensation for each family that has lost a ward to Covid, debate on Chinese aggression, inflation and fuel prices rise, unemployment, Women’s reservation bill and Pegasus snooping.

There was consensus among opposition leaders on the repeal of farm laws and legal MSP apart from a discussion on inflation, joblessness, Covid management and Pegasus scoop.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma