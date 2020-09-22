Ghulam Nabi Azad, said they would boycott the proceedings till the suspension of members is revoked and also demanded that the government bring another bill to ensure that no private player should buy food grains from farmers below the MSP fixed by the government.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The ruckus in Parliament over the Farm bills intensified further on Tuesday after opposition party leaders staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha decided to boycott the proceedings till the three demands, including revocation of the suspension of 8 MPs, are met.

Among the parties that boycotted the proceedings of the House included the Congress, which was the among the first to walk out, followed by members of the CPI-M, CPI, TMC, NCP, SP, Shiv Sena, RJD, DMK, TRS and AAP (in RS).

Listing out the demands, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, said they would boycott the proceedings till the suspension of members is revoked and also demanded that the government bring another bill to ensure that no private player should buy food grains from farmers below the MSP fixed by the government.

"I demand that the government brings another bill in the House which should ensure that no private player can buy food grains from farmers below the MSP. The government should also ensure that the MSP is fixed as per c2 formula under Swaminathan Committee and the should also ensure that all procurement is done by central, state governments and FCI be not done below MSP”, he said.

"The colleagues who have been suspended for the rest of the session, their suspension be revoked. Till the government does these three things, we will boycott the session," he added in the House while walking out.

However, the Centre agreed to the demand but also reiterated that it wants an apology from the suspended MPs over their misconduct.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "The government is not hell-bent upon keeping the suspended MPs out of the House", adding that "If they express regret, the government will look into it."

Eight members of Rajya Sabha were suspended on Monday over their "unruly behaviour" during the passage of the two key farm bills on Sunday. Those suspended include Derek O'Brien (TMC), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Rajeev Satav (Cong), K K Ragesh (CPI-M), Syed Nazir Hussain (Cong), Ripun Boren (Cong), Dola Sen (TMC) and Elamaram Kareem.

Till late night, the protesting MPs raised slogans and sang songs. The MPs spent the night on the lawns of Parliament complex before joining other opposition leaders to walk to President Ram Nath Kovind's official residence to bring his attention to the issue.

In the morning, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh met the suspended MPs and offered them tea. However, the protesting lawmakers reportedly refused to have tea with him.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan