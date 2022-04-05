New Delhi/ Gandhinagar | Jagran Politics Desk: Faisal Patel, Congress veteran late Ahmed Patel's son, on Tuesday dropped a massive hint that he may look beyond the grand old party, saying there is "no encouragement" from the top brass.

"Tired of waiting around. No encouragement from the top brass. Keeping my options open," Faisal said in a three-line tweet.

The 41-year-old did not mention what kind of encouragement he was looking for, but many believe that it could be linked to his possible electoral debut. Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Gujarat later this year.

Earlier, Faisal - who holds no official position in Congress - had tweeted that he would soon start touring parts of Gujarat.

"Starting 1st of April, I will be touring the 7 assembly seats of Bharuch and Narmada districts. My team will assess the current reality of the political situation and will make major changes if needed to accomplish our main goal- win all 7 seats god willing," he had said on March 27.

His father - Ahmad Patel - was Congress' crisis manager, troubleshooter, and a confidante of the Gandhi family. He passed away in November 2020 at a Gurugram hospital due to COVID-related complications.

Faisal's tweet has once again highlighted the disgruntlement and drift in Congress. It should be noted that several young Congress leaders - including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, Ashwani Kumar and RPN Singh - have left Congress over the past few years.

Congress was recently decimated in 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur. Following this, party president Sonia Gandhi held key meetings Congress top brass and called for "unity at all levels".

"The road ahead is more challenging than ever before. Our dedication and determination, our spirit of resilience are under severe test. Unity at all levels of our vast organisation is of paramount importance and speaking for myself, I am determined to do whatever is needed to ensure it," she said at a meeting of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) on Tuesday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma