Fadnavis In Delhi To Discuss Maha Cabinet Expansion, CM Shinde Skips; Oppn Mocks Delay

Amid the attacks by the Maharashtra opposition leaders on Eknath Shinde-led new state government over the cabinet expansion, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday said hinted that the cabinet expansion will take place before August 15 so that guardian ministers can hoist the Tricolour in their respective districts on the 75th year of Independence.

"This August 15 is very special for our country as we are completing 75 years of Independence. The cabinet expansion ought to be completed before Independence Day so that guardian ministers can hoist the Tricolour in their respective districts," he said. However, Mungantiwar added nobody knew when the cabinet expansion will take place. "But I have no doubt it would take place before August 15".

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today reached New Delhi to meet top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief J P Nadda, to discuss the political situation in the state even as the Supreme Court continued to hear a bunch of petitions in connection with the change of state government.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was indisposed and advised to rest by doctors, skipped the crucial trip and stayed back in Mumbai. Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively on June 30 after the then incumbent Uddhav Thackeray quit the post due to a rebellion in the Shiv Sena ranks.

Shinde and Fadnavis have been holding fort as a two-member cabinet, apparently awaiting the decision of the apex court. Speculation has been rife in Mumbai about an impending expansion of the council of ministers either on Friday or early next week.

The opposition parties in Maharashtra took jibes at Shinde and Fadnavis over the delay in the expansion of the cabinet. "As reported by media, Mr. Eknath Shinde cancels all his programs suddenly citing instructions from doctors to rest, then Mr. Devendra Fadnavis rushes to Delhi to finalize ministry. Coincidence of events or evidence of who is dictating the Maharashtra Govt? Join the dots people," NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said on Twitter.