Bengaluru | Jagran Politics Desk: Aiming to challenge the Modi juggernaut in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday met Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) supremo HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy at their Padmanabhanagar residence in Bengaluru.

During the meeting, the three leaders discussed the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka and how an "alternative" front could be formed to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024.

Following the meeting, Kumaraswamy hailed Rao, saying he wants to save the country and bring a change to help the poor people. Meanwhile, Rao said there will be a change in the country soon, expressing hopes that the opposition would be able to challenge the BJP in 2024.

"We've discussed national and Karnataka politics issues. There'll be a change at the national level and nobody can stop it... Tribals, farmers, and the poor aren't happy in the country. Industries are getting closed, GDP is crashing, inflation is rising and Rupee's value is falling," Rao was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rao, popularly known as KCR, has been meeting key opposition leaders intending to form a united opposition. Earlier, he met his counterparts from Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal) and Punjab (Bhagwant Mann). He also held a meeting with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in Delhi last week.

Interestingly, Rao's meeting with Gowda and Kumaraswamy came on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his state Telangana. The BJP took a jibe at Rao for his absence from the state, saying the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief has "escaped" to Karnataka as he was unable to face PM Modi.

"The people of Telangana are vexed with the present Telangana government and more particularly KCR, being the chief Minister not maintaining minimum courtesy to receive PM. This is not the first time but a second time, during this time, KCR is visiting other states, and the people of Telangana are laughing at him," BJP OBC morcha National President Dr K Lakshman told ANI.

"This is not the system but the CM acts that way. Irrespective of political and party affiliations, it is the bounden duty of the Chief Minister to receive him at the airport and protocol has to be maintained. We were told that except for the Chief secretary, no other Minister is coming to receive PM," Lakshman added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma