Hyderabad | Jagran Politics Desk: Setting its eyes on the Telangana assembly elections 2023, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to hold a national executive meeting next month in Hyderabad, considered to be a bastion of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The meeting, which will be held on July 2 and 3, will be chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also expected to attend the meeting.

The BJP, following its stupendous performance in the 2022 assembly polls in four states, is looking to expand its wing in southern India, especially in Telangana, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

It is expected that the BJP during its two-day meet will set a roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the 2023 assembly polls in the state. The saffron party might also pass economic resolutions, lauding the work done by the Modi government at the government.

PM Modi meets GHMC corporators in Delhi

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) corporators and other BJP leaders from Telangana in New Delhi. This was PM Modi's first informal interaction with the GHMC corporators

"Met @BJP4Telangana corporators in GHMC and other Party leaders from Telangana. We had wide-ranging discussions on how to focus on community service endeavours and help people at the grassroots. BJP will work for good governance and ending dynastic misrule in Telangana," tweeted PM Modi.

In the municipal elections in Hyderabad in 2020, the BJP had performed impressively, winning 48 seats. On the other hand, the ruling TRS and the AIMIM had won 56 and 44 seats, respectively.

The BJP is hoping to continue its performance in the state in the 2023 polls, where K Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS is in power since the formation of Telangana in 2014.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma