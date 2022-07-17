Ex-Union Minister Margaret Alva To Be Oppn's Candidate For Vice Presidential Polls 2022

Ex Union Minister Margaret Alva will be the Opposition's Vice Presidential election candidate, announced NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday. She will file her nomination papers at 11 am on 19th July.

The announcement came a day after the BJP-led NDA said West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be its candidate for Vice President in this presidential polls.

While addressing a press conference on Sunday, Sharad Pawar said, "Our collective thinking is Alva will file VP nomination on Tuesday." He noted that 17 parties are on board for this unanimous decision.

He also said that they are trying to contact We are Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal. Last time they supported our joint prez candidate.

Meanwhile, soon after Alva's candidature was announced Shiv Sena' Sanjay Raut said, "We are all together in this election."

Among the attendees were Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja and Binoy Viswam, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, DMK's T R Baalu and Tiruchi Siva, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav, MDMK's Vaiko and TRS' K Keshava Rao.

The RJD's A D Singh, IMUL's E T Mohammed Basheer and Kerala Congress (M)'s Jose K. Mani was also present.

Unlike the last time when the Opposition announced Yashwant Sinha's name for Presidential candidates ahead of NDA's Murmu candidacy leading to several non-BJP parties including even Congress allies Shiv Sena and the JMM veering towards Murmu. This time the like-minded parties wanted to wait for the announcement of the NDA candidate.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been fielded by the NDA. The announcement was made on Sunday evening.

Dhankhar, a Jat leader from Rajasthan, could influence the electoral calculations in Rajasthan and Haryana which go to elections in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

The numbers in the electoral college are firmly stacked in favor of the ruling NDA combine. The last date for filing of nominations for the VP election is July 19.