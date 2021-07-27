Since the Monsoon session of the Parliament began on July 19, both houses have been witnessing multiple adjournments due to repeated uproars and sloganeering by the opposition leaders mainly over the Pegasus project and farm laws.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the BJP MPs to expose the opposition parties as they are not letting the Parliament function and conduct any business. He also asked the MPs to maintain a good relationship with opposition leaders in order to maintain the decorum of the Parliament. PM Modi's suggestions to the MPs came during the BJP's parliamentary party meeting held today.

The PM's comments came as opposition party leaders have been creating ruckus in both houses of the Parliament -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- over a number of issues. Since the Monsoon session of the Parliament began on July 19, both houses have been witnessing multiple adjournments due to repeated uproars and sloganeering by the opposition leaders mainly over the Pegasus project and farm laws.

Briefing about the directions by PM Modi during the meeting, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that Prime Minister also spoke about 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' at the party meeting and said that people have blessed us and it is an opportunity to inculcate the feeling of serving the country.

"Between August 15, 2022, and Aug 15, 2023, two workers will be handpicked to visit 75 villages per Assembly constituency. They will spend 75 hours in each village to collect ideas and noteworthy initiatives which will be collated further for the development of the country," said Meghwal.

He further said that MPs were told that they too had to ensure everyone is connected, he said in 2047 we will celebrate 100 years of independence, so we should collect ideas from people for the development of the country. PM Modi said Azadi ka Mahotsav need to be a 'Jan Andolan', he added.

A meeting of the BJP parliamentary party was held at Parliament premises in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and other BJP leaders were present at the meeting. Earlier, the BJP had also held a parliamentary party meeting on July 20 before the commencement of proceedings on the second day of the monsoon session.

