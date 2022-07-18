Explained: Why EVMs Are Not Used In Presidential Elections

The polling for the Presidential elections 2022, which aims to elect the 15th President of India, was held on Monday at the Parliament and the state legislative assemblies. The contest, this year, is between National National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Draupadi Murmu and opposition's Yashwant Sinha, with the former clearly having an edge over the latter.

The polling, which was held between 10 am and 5 pm, was carried out using ballot boxes instead of the electronic voting machines (EVMs), which have been used in four Lok Sabha elections and 127 assembly polls since 2004. However, have you ever wondered why EVMs are not used for Presidential polls?

EVMs are based on a technology where they work as an aggregator of votes in direct elections. A voter presses the button against the name of the candidate of his or her choice, and the one who gets the maximum votes gets elected.

However, that is not possible in the case of a Presidential election as it is being held via a single transferable vote system. Under this system, every voter mark candidates who are contesting the polls as per their preferences.

For instance, an MP or MLA will mark their preferences for the candidates by placing figures 1,2,3, 4, 5, and so on, against the names of the candidates in the space provided in column 2 of the ballot paper.

Officials, quoted by news agency PTI, have said that the EVMs are not designed to register this system of voting. They say that a different type of EVM would be needed for Presidential polls.

ABOUT EVMs:

The first prototype of an EVM was developed in 1979. They were first used in the Kerala assembly elections 1982, but the absence of a specific law prescribing its use led to the Supreme Court striking down that election.

Subsequently, in 1989, Parliament amended the Representation of the People Act, 1951 to create a provision for the use of EVMs in elections. A general consensus on its introduction could be reached only in 1998 and these were used in 25 legislative assembly constituencies spread across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

In the assembly elections held in May 2001 in the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal, the EVMs were used in all the assembly constituencies. Since then, for every state assembly election, the Commission has used the EVMs.

(With inputs from agency)