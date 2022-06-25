Explained: What To Expect From Current Political Saga In Maharashtra

The political crisis in Maharashtra has taken an unexpected turn with many Shiv Sena MLAs joining Eknath Shinde's camp at a luxury hotel in Assam's Guwahati. The rebels, who call themselves the "real Shiv Sena", want Uddhav Thackeray to leave the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which also includes the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) again.

However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has clearly refused to join hands with the BJP again, claiming that the saffron party didn't honour the promises it made and defamed his family. He also said that those who want to join the BJP are free to go.

"BJP, that defamed our party, my family, is the one you are talking about going with. Such a question doesn't even arise. If MLAs want to go there they can, all of them can. I won't. If someone wants to go - be it an MLA or someone else - come and tell us and then go," Thackeray said in a late night address on Friday.

Thackeray's faction of Sena has also given names of 16 rebel MLAs to Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal, seeking their disqualification from the state 288-member state legislative assembly.

WHAT CAN WE EXPECT FROM THE CURRENT POLITICAL SAGA IN MAHARASHTRA?

The MVA government - which includes the Shiv Sena, the NCP, and Congress - can only collapse if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigns owing to the lack of numbers or if it loses the floor test in the assembly.

As of now, things are highly against Thackeray, who is left with the support of less than 15 MLAs. On the other hand, the Shinde camp claims to have the support of over 50 MLAs - 37 from the Shiv Sena and rest independents.

CAN ANTI-DEFECTION LAW SAVE THACKERAY GOVT?

The anti-defenction, brought in the 10th schedule of the 52nd amendment to the Consitution in 1985, bars elected respresentatives - MPs and MLAs - from switching parties. However, the law, which is also applicable on independents, allows MPs and MLAs to switch sides if their numbers are equal to or more than two-thirds of the party’s strength in the legislature.

The Shiv Sena has 55 MLAs in the Maharashtra assembly and the two-third mark of it is 37. The Shinde camp claims to have the support of over 50 MLAs, including 37 from the Sena. As of now, the Shinde camps seems to have an upper hand over Thackeray.

WHAT IF THACKERAY GOVT RESIGNS?

If the Thackeray government resigns, the role of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will become important. Koshyari, who is currently dealing with the infectious COVID-19, will likely call the BJP, which is the single largest party in the Maharashtra assembly with 106 MLAs, to form the government.

If the BJP finds support of the Shinde camp, which it might find easily at present, then it could sail through the half-way mark and form the government in Maharashtra. However, if the BJP fails to do that, then President's rule will be imposed in the state till fresh assembly elections are held.