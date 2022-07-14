Explained: The Significance Of JMM's Decision To Back Draupadi Murmu In Presidential Polls 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated with a replica of Baba Baidyanath Temple by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the inauguration of the Deoghar airport. (Photo: ANI)

Ending weeks of suspense, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Shibu Soren on Thursday declared that the party will back National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee Draupadi Murmu in the Presidential elections, which will be held on Monday. Soren, in a statement, also directed party MPs and MLAs to vote for Murmu.

The party was in a fix whether to back Murmu, a "fellow tribal", or former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, the opposition candidate, who is from Jharkhand. However, the JMM's decision is a shot in the arms for the NDA.

"You are aware that Draupadi Murmu, former governor of Jharkhand and a tribal woman, is the candidate in the upcoming presidential election. For the first time after Independence, a tribal woman is going to get the distinction of becoming the president," he said.

"Therefore, after due deliberation, the party has decided to vote in favour of Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election."

The JMM's decision has opened up talks about a possible change in alliances in Jharkhand. The JMM is currently a Congress ally and the two parties had contested the 2019 Jharkhand assembly elections together, ousting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power.

The alliance, however, was forged only to contest elections. In the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, the JMM and Congress have 30 and 16 MLAs, respectively. On the other hand, the BJP has 25 MLAs while five seats are held by other parties.

With JMM's deciding to back Murmu, speculations are now being made whether it might desert Congress in Jharkhand and form an alliance with the BJP. It must be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Jharkhand this week to inaugurate the Deoghar airport.

During the Prime Minister's visit, Chief Minister Hemant Soren had said the Jharkhand would become one of the leading states in the next five to seven years if the Centre continues to support it. Soren's remarks raised speculation in political circles that the JMM is getting closer to the BJP.

"Jharkhand has been contributing to nation building for years through its minerals, including coal and iron," Soren had said. "Jharkhand will turn into a leading state soon in the next five to seven years if we get continuous support from the Centre."

Before this, Soren had also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other NDA leaders in Delhi on June 27. Later, he also met Murmu, when she visited the state to seek the support of the JMM, which banks on tribal votes a lot.

Meanwhile, the Congress is yet to react to JMM's decision to back Murmu. Earlier, the Jharkhand Congress unit had said that every party is free to make their own decision. However, it must be noted that the grand old party was left disappointed after its Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena announced its decision to back Murmu in the upcoming polls.

"The Shiv Sena is a part of Maha Vikas Aghadi, but it has not discussed its decision with us. It is unfathomable why the party is supporting Murmu when its government (in Maharashtra) was brought down in a non-democratic way," senior Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat had said in a statement.

The voting for Presidential elections 2022 will be held on July 18. The counting of votes, if needed, will take place on July 21.