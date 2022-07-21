Explained: How Votes Are Counted For Presidential Election In India

India on Thursday will get its 15th President as the counting of votes began in the Parliament. The contest is between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Draupadi Murmu and opposition's Yashwant Sinha, with the former having an edge over the latter.

Let's have a look at how the counting of votes for the Presidential elections is done:

At first, the returning officers will sort and check the votes that were cast. While polling, the MPs note down their order of preferences on ballot papers using green pens and the MLAs use pink pens.

There will be two trays, one for each candidate, Murmu, and Sinha, at the time of counting. The ballot papers of legislative assembly members will be sorted first, followed by the sorting of ballot papers of parliamentarians.

The papers having Murmu's name will be kept in the tray with her name and the papers with the name of Sinha will be placed in the tray with his name. Once the sorting is completed, the counting of the votes will start.

The value of each MP's vote is 700 concluding to 5,43,200 for a total of 776 members of Parliament. The value of each legislator's vote depends on their state's population, so the total value of the votes of 4,033 MLAs becomes 5,43,231. Hence, a total of 4,809 electors vote during presidential elections, with the overall value of their votes standing at 1,086,431.

The candidate who polls more votes than the required quota, i.e 50 per cent of total valid votes polled +1, is announced the winner. The nominee who registers win will take oath on July 25, after the final day in the office for incumbent Ram Nath Kovind.

If elected, Murmu will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President.