New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: In a big setback for the Congress ahead of the much-awaited assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, Jitin Prasada joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in June this year, boosting the camp of the saffron party.

Prasada, who has held several ministerial positions in the central government, was considered as one of the shining faces in Congress. However, much like Jyotiraditya Scindia, he too felt alienated in the grand old party that led to his exit from Congress.

Speaking to Dainik Jagran in an exclusive interview, Prasada said that he decided to join the BJP only after considering the view of his supporters. He said that the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only party left in India that aims to fulfil its responsibilities towards the country and its people.

Talking about the challenges he might face in the BJP as the party is preparing to make some crucial changes at the top, Prasada said that ups and downs continue in politics but helping India to face the current situation remains his only aim.

"Only PM Modi is capable of dealing with the current situation at the borders. This decade is also very crucial for the generations to come. This decade will decide India's role on the world stage. For this, we need to support PM Modi and help him deal with all the challenges," Prasada told Dainik Jagran.

When asked about the upcoming assembly election in Uttar Pradesh and whether the BJP might project him as a Brahmin candidate, the Congress turncoat said that his only aim is to help the party but noted that he would raise the voice of the general public.

"I don't know who is becoming what. However, I will work for the BJP as a normal candidate and try to fulfil the party's expectation," he told Dainik Jagran while speaking about Congress' decision to portray Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as its face in Uttar Pradesh.

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are expected to be held in February and March next year. In the previous election, the BJP had won 312 seats out of 403 seats in the state.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma