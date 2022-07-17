Excitement Among Tribals, Women Over My Nomination: Draupadi Murmu Ahead Of Presidential Polls 2022

A day before the presidential polls in 2022, NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu on Sunday interacted with all the NDA MPs and thanked them for nominating her as their presidential candidate. In an NDA meeting on July 17th, the party's presidential candidate Murmu said tribals and women in the country are excited and delighted over her nomination for the country's top constitutional post. She was also facilitated at the meeting.

"With my nomination, there is excitement among tribals and women," Murmu told the meeting.

"There are around 10 crore tribals with more 700 communities, and all are delighted with my nomination," she said.

Before her arrival, a mock drill for voting in the July 18 poll was carried out at Parliament.

BJP leaders having parliamentary experience and members of the party's legal cell guided the MPs about the process to cast the votes.

On the same day, Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha made an appeal to all political parties to vote for him in tomorrow's election. Yashwant Sinha in his statement stated that the presidential election is not about the two candidates, but it's a contest between two ideologies.

Mr. Sinha said he stands for safeguarding India's democracy, while Droupadi Murmu is "supported by those who are mounting daily attacks on democracy."

However, with the support of regional parties such as BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JD(S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and now JMM, Murmu's vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds and she is set to become the first woman from the tribal community to occupy the top constitutional post.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee now has over 6.67 lakh votes after the support of various regional parties, out of a total of 10,86,431 votes.

Meanwhile, nearly 4,800 MPs and MLAs on Monday will vote to elect the 15thPresident of India and with over 60 percent of expected votes NDA Candidate Draupadi Murmu holds a clear edge over Opposition's Yashwant Sinha.