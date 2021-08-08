Two days ago, reports surfaced that a few BJP leaders were discontent after they were denied cabinet berth in the Karnataka Assembly. A few ministers were also discontent after they were not given the portfolio of their choice.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Days after the Karnataka cabinet rejigs on Wednesday, newly appointed Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, on Saturday reacted to the reports of dissatisfaction among some ministers in his cabinet over the distribution of portfolios. Dismissing reports of any infighting, Bommai said that everyone can't get the desired portfolios as they are limited in numbers.

This came after the newly appointed minister in Karnataka Government, Arun Singh expressed displeasure for not being handed the portfolio he wants. On the question of Anand Singh's dissatisfaction, Basavaraj Bommai, as quoted by news agency ANI, said, "Everyone can't get the portfolios they want. He (minister Anand Singh) is close to me so everything will be fine. I called him and spoke with him. I will handle it."

Newly appointed Karnataka Minister Anand Singh expressed dissatisfaction for not being assigned the portfolio being asked for. Anand Singh who has been given Ecology, Environment and Tourism portfolio said, "I didn't ask for this portfolio. Whatever request I made at the party forum has not been considered. I am planning to meet the Chief Minister. I will request him to reconsider my request."

Two days ago, reports surfaced that a few BJP leaders were discontent after they were denied cabinet berth in the Karnataka Assembly. A few ministers were also discontent after they were not given the portfolio of their choice.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday allocated portfolios to the 29 sworn-in ministers in the new cabinet. Bommai, who was elected as the Karnataka Chief Minister last week, following BS Yediyurappa's resignation, had taken oath as the Chief Minister on July 28.

The chief minister kept key departments including finance, Bengaluru Development, and Cabinet Affairs among other unallocated portfolios with himself. Minister in BS Yediyurappa's cabinet KS Eshwarappa got Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Development. Meanwhile, R Ashoka got Revenue (except Muzarai) and B Sriramulu was given Transport and ST Welfare.

V Somanna, a Lingayat leader, has been given housing, infrastructure development, while Prabhu Chavan received animal husbandry. First-time minister Araga Jnanendra received home ministry, excluding intelligence, while Govind Makthappa Karajol has been given major and medium irrigation departments.

Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani received large and medium industries portfolio and Umesh Vishwanath Katti was given forest, food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs. Dr K Sudhakar will retain health and family welfare, and medical education, while Dr Aswath Narayan CN, will remain Minister for higher education, IT and BT, science and technology, skill development.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan