EPS Pips Rival OPS To Become AIADMK's Interim General Secretary

O Panneerselvam on Thursday suffered two back-to-back setbacks after his rival Edappadi E Palaniswami, who is popularly known as EPS, was elected as the interim General of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

It came just moments after the Madras High Court gave its go-ahead for the crucial General Council meet of the party.

During the General Council meeting, the AIADMK also passed a resolution to end dual leadership in the party and revive the general secretary post "to ensure electing a person for the post by the primary members of the party". The election for this post is expected to be held within the next four months.

The party also terminated posts of coordinator and joint coordinator. It also said that the deputy General Secretary of the AIADMK will be selected by the party's General Secretary.

This decision is expected to end the power tussle in the AIADMK which began after the demise of Jayalalithaa in 2016. Following her death, the AIADMK adopted a dual-leadership formula with EPS as co-coordinator and OPS as coordinator.

EPS, OPS SUPPORTERS CLASH

Ahead of the crucial General Council meeting of the AIADMK, clashes erupted between Palaniswami and Panneerselvam supporters outside the party headquarters in Chennai's Royapettah.

Some people were reportedly injured in the clashes.

A video also got viral on social media in which some men were seen forcing their way into the party office, MGR Maaligai, by breaking open the doors. Following the clashes, the security was beefed up at the AIADMK office, which has been named after party founder and the late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.

Later, supporters of Paneerselvam, popularly known as OPS, started a protests outside the office.