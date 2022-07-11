End Of Dual Leadership, Appointment Of New Boss: 16 Resolutions Passed By AIADMK To End OPS's Control

The dual leadership in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ended on Monday after the party passed a resolution to appoint former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi E Palaniswami, popularly known as EPS, as its interim General Secretary. The decision was taken at the crucial General Council meeting of the AIADMK, which was given a go-ahead by the Madras High Court earlier in the day.

In addition to that, the party also passed a resolution to remove EPS's rival O Panneerselvam, who is also known as OPS. Along with OPS, his supporters - PH Manoj Pandian, JCD Prabhakar and R Vaithilingam - were also expelled from the party.

"OPS has unleashed violence and taken away party belongings from the office, in league with the DMK government," EPS said while attacking OPS. "Police did not give security to the AIADMK headquarters despite pleas. This is proof of the deteriorating law and order."

In total, the AIADMK passed 16 resolutions, completing ending OPS's control in the party. Following is complete list of resolutions passed by the AIADMK on Monday:

- The party passed a resolution to terminate the posts of coordinator and joint-coordinator, officially doing away with the dual leadership structure in the party. Earlier, OPS and EPS held these two posts, respectively.

- The party passes a resolution naming EPS as interim general secretary.

- The post of General Secretary has been revived, for which primary members of the party will vote for in fresh elections that will be held within four months. The post which was held by late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was abolished after her death in the year 2016.

- The party passed a resolution creating the post of Deputy General Secretary, who will be selected by the party's General Secretary. Both the General Secretary and the Deputy Secretary will serve a term of five years.

- Anyone who wants to contest as General Secretary has to be a member of the party for 10 years. The candidature should be proposed by ten district secretaries and seconded by the same number of district secretaries of the party.

- The party adopted a resolution congratulating newly elected members to various internal party posts.



- The party passed a resolution seeking a Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour for E V Ramasamy 'Periyar', MG Ramachandran (MGR) and the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

- The party elected an Interim General secretary in this meeting itself.

- The party passed a resolution debating the present situation of AIADMK and future development for the party.

- The party condemned Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for terminating AIADMK's people schemes.

- Condemning DMK for not controlling raising prices of commodities.

- Condemning DMK which failed to take care of the law and order in the state.

- Requesting Centre and state government to put stop to Mekdatu Dam Project.

- Protecting Sri Lankan Tamil Rights - requesting state and Central government.

- Protecting weavers and sorting out their problems.

- Condemning DMK for not doing what they said in the election manifesto.

- Requesting DMK to solve the issues for teachers and government employees which they promised in the election manifesto.