A day after Navjot Singh Sidhu's tweet, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he feels 'encouraged' as even opposition leaders are praising the party and its hard work.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he feels 'encouraged' as even opposition leaders are praising the party and its hard work. In a statement given to the media, the Delhi Chief Minister said “Navjot Singh Sidhu? He is in Punjab. I am happy that AAP is doing such a good job that even opposition leaders are praising us. So, one feels encouraged about it,"

This comes a day after Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted that the AAP has always recognised his vision and work for Punjab. On Tuesday, Sidhu has tweeted "Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision & work for Punjab. Be it Before 2017- Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption & Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present “Punjab Model” It is clear they know - who is really fighting for Punjab.” He also added an old news clip of the time when he had resigned from BJP and reports had indicated that he could join the AAP.

Sidhu's tweet comes amid the infighting between Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Sidhu which is being interpreted as the leader's attempt to flatter the Aam Admi Party before elections in Punjab

This has left the Congress high command confused ahead of the upcoming Punjab assembly polls 2021. According to reports, the party's decision to give Sidhu an important position in the cabinet is being resisted by the Chief Minister. This could indicate Sidhu's growing dissatisfaction with the party. Amid this, he shot off another tweet which said “If the Opposition dares to question me, yet they can’t escape my Pro-People Agenda … This means they have resigned to their fate !!”

Posted By: Sugandha Jha