Several media reports had quoted the Jammu and Kashmir LG as saying that elections in the UT can be held once the ongoing delimitation process is completed.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Election Commission has taken a strong exception of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor GC Murmu's reported remarks about the Assembly polls in the Union Territory and asked authorities to refrain from making "interfering" statements. Several media reports had quoted the Jammu and Kashmir LG as saying that elections in the UT can be held once the ongoing delimitation process is completed.

"It would be proper for authorities other than Election Commission to refrain from making such statements which virtually tantamount to interfering with the Constitutional mandate of the Election Commission," the commission was quoted as saying by NDTV in response to the Jammu and Kashmir LG's remarks.

It has been more than two years since Jammu and Kashmir is without its Legislative Assembly. The Union territory is under the Centre's rule since the fall of the Mehbooba Mufti-led BJP-PDP government in June 2018. The Mufti government collapsed after the BJP withdrew its support from the coalition government, saying that it became untenable for the saffron party to continue in the alliance.

Elections were likely to be held last year but deferred after the abrogation of the Article 370 in on August 5, 2019. Speaking about conduction elections, the Commission further said that many things, including "topography, weather, sensitivities arising out of regional and local festivities" are taken into account before deciding on polls.

The elections in Kashmir are highly unlikely anytime soon given the current situation of coronavirus pandemic. Security is another challenge in holding the elections after the removal of Article 370.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma