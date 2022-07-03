Eknath Shinde-Led Maharashtra Govt To Face Floor Test Tomorrow | All You Need To Know

The four-day-old Shiv Sena-BJP government, led by Eknath Shinde, in Maharashtra will face the floor test on July 4 to prove its majority in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The floor test will follow the election of the Speaker of the state Assembly, which was conducted today. BJP candidate Rahul Narvekar was elected as the Speaker of the Assembly. Narvekar, who polled 164 votes, defeated Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi, who got 107 votes. The Speaker's post was lying vacant since February last year after Nana Patole of the Congress resigned.

During the session, Samajwadi Party (SP) abstained from voting against the BJP candidate. Both its MLAs Abu Azmi and Raees Shaikh kept sitting during the head count. Notably, AIMIM also abstained from voting against BJP's Narwekar. A total of three MLAs abstained from voting in the Assembly including AIMIM's Shah Farukh Anwar, and SP's two MLAs while one AIMIM MLA was absent from the House.

Last month, Eknath Shinde launched a rebellion against the party. The majority of MLAs sided with him, which led to the collapse of the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray. Eknath Shinde was on Thursday sworn in as the 20th chief minister of Maharashtra, while BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy CM.

All You Need To Know About Floor Test:

A floor test is a measure through which the incumbent government seeks to know whether it enjoys the confidence of the legislators or not. While the constitution does not mandate a political party to have an absolute majority for forming the government, the ministers forming the executive must enjoy the confidence of the legislature, representing the mandate of the people.

During a floor test, the Governor of a state can ask the chief minister to prove a majority on the floor of the Legislative Assembly or the Vidhan Sabha. The chief minister then moves a vote of confidence motion in the Assembly and must win a majority among those present in the House and voting. If the head of the government or the Chief Minister fails to prove the majority, he/she is bound to resign from the top, resulting in the dissolution of the entire House.

There is also another test called the composite floor test. This is conducted only when more than one person stakes a claim to form the government. The Governor may call for a special session to see who has the majority based on those present and voting. Also, a pro-tem speaker is appointed ahead of the floor test. Usually, the longest-serving House member is nominated as pro-tem speaker, whose role is limited to administering oath to new MLAs and conducting the election of the full-time speaker.