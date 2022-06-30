Eknath Shinde To Be New Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis To 'Stay Out' Of Govt

In an interesting turn of events that unfolded on Thursday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announced that rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde will become the new chief minister of Maharashtra. In a joint press conference, Fadnavis, who was largely speculated to be the new CM after the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray, said that Shinde will take oath at 7.30 pm on Thursday.

Fadnavis also stated that he will stay out of the new government, adding that a cabinet expansion will be made after the swearing-in ceremony.

"Eknath Shinde to be the Maharashtra Chief Minister, oath ceremony to be held at 7.30 pm today," Fadnavis said while addressing the press conference alongside Shinde.

"After the swearing-in ceremony today, we will have a cabinet expansion and Shiv Sena and BJP leaders will take the oath. I will stay out of the government," Fadnavis said.

Targetting Shiv Sena, Fadnavis said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party formed an alliance with "those against whom Balasaheb protested throughout his life".

"In 2019 BJP and Shiv Sena had an alliance & we got required numbers in Assembly elections. We hoped to form the govt but Shiv Sena chose to get into an alliance with those against whom Balasaheb protested throughout his life," Fadnavis said.

"Shiv Sena formed an alliance with those who are against Hindutva & Savarkar. Shiv Sena insulted the mandate of the peoplem," he added.

"On one hand, Shiv Sena opposed Dawood (Ibrahim) and on the other hand, they kept such a man in the cabinet who went to jail on allegations of helping Dawood. They were in alliance with someone who insulted Savarkar," he further said.

Fadnavis also tore into Uddhav Thackeray for "ignoring" Sena MLAs' demands of ending the alliance with Congress and the NCP.

"Shiv Sena MLAs were demanding that the alliance with Congress and NCP should be ended but Uddhav Thackeray ignored these MLAs and gave priority to MVA alliance partners, that's why these MLAs intensified their voices," he said.

Meanwhile, Shinde, who engineered the rebellion in Shiv Sena, said: "The decision that we have taken is committed to Balasaheb's Hindutva and for the development work in the constituencies of our MLAs. We have 50 MLAs with us."

Earlier today, Shinde and Fadnavis met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to stake a claim to form the government, a day after Uddhav Thackeray announced resignation as chief minister bringing to an end the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

At present, the BJP has 106 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and Shinde is leading 39 rebel Shiv Sena legislators and some Independents. After the death of a Shiv Sena MLA recently, the current strength of the Assembly is reduced to 287, thus the majority mark is 144.

Shinde, who has been leading a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray following the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, met Fadnavis at the latter's residence today.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat has informed all state MLAs that as per the Governor's orders the special session that was scheduled on Thursday will now not be convened.

In a circular, Rajendra Bhagwat informed all state MLAs that as per the Governor's orders, there's no need for a floor test now, so today's special session will not be convened.

The Floor Test that was convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was challenged in the Supreme Court by the Shiv Sena.

The apex court, however, declined to stay the Floor Test and in its observation said that the floor of the House was the only way to settle these issues of democracy.

Minutes after the order by the top court on Wednesday, Thackeray addressed the people of the state via social media in which he announced his decision to step down as chief minister and as a Member of the Legislative Council.

Thackeray, whose party's internal revolt brought down the MVA government, said he came to power in "an unexpected manner" and was "going out in a similar fashion".

Uddhav Thackeray became Chief Minister after Shiv Sena joined hands with Nationalist Congress Party and Congress to form the government in Maharashtra following the 2019 Assembly elections. Shiv Sena leadership had differences with its pre-poll ally BJP and wanted the post of Chief Minister.

(With agency inputs)