Eknath Shinde Takes Oath As New Maharashtra CM; Devendra Fadnavis Sworn-In As His Deputy

Shiv Sena leader, who led a revolt against Shiv Sena leading to the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, on Thursday took oath as the new Chief Minister of the state, while BJP leader and former CM of the state Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the deputy chief minister. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to them at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai.

Shinde began by paying tributes to late Shiv Sena leaders Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe. His supporters shouted slogans hailing Thackeray and Dighe as he finished taking the oath. "Development of the state is my priority. I will take all sections of society along with me," Shinde said after taking the oath.

Shortly after the oath-taking ceremony was concluded, BJP leaders including PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah congratulated the duo for their innings. Expressing confidence in the new Shinde-Fadnavis government in Maharashtra, PM Modi said that they will take the state to greater heights.

"I would like to congratulate Shri Eknath Shinde on taking oath as Maharashtra CM. A grassroots level leader, he brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience. I am confident that he will work towards taking Maharashtra to greater heights."

"Congratulations to Devendra Fadnavis on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. He is an inspiration for every BJP Karyakarta. His experience and expertise will be an asset for the Government. I am certain he will further strengthen Maharashtra's growth trajectory," the prime minister added.

श्री एकनाथ शिंदे जी को महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने पर हार्दिक बधाई!



आपके कुशल नेतृत्व में राज्य सुशासन के सुपथ पर चलकर विकास के नए मानक स्थापित करेगा।



आपके स्वर्णिम कार्यकाल हेतु मंगलकामनाएं।@mieknathshinde — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 30, 2022

The oath-taking ceremony came a day after former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned his post in the wake of a major rebellion in the Shiv Sena legislators that led to the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi government. After a string of fast-paced developments, the BJP decided to support a minority government headed by Shinde from outside.

Later, following directives of the party top brass like President J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Fadnavis - former two-time CM - finally agreed to join the new regime as the No 2 and Deputy CM. The two-member cabinet will be expanded soon with more MLAs inducted as ministers from the Shinde group of Shiv Sena and the BJP.

Earlier on Thursday, BJP president J P Nadda said Fadnavis would be part of the new Maharashtra cabinet led by Shinde, minutes after Fadnavis announced he will not be in the government.

Fadnavis had sprung a surprise when he announced that Shinde will be the next chief minister. His announcement defied expectations that he would return to the post with the support of the Shinde faction.