Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis To Meet PM Modi Today To Discuss Maha Cabinet Expansion

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis will today meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda to discuss the expansion of their newly formed government in the state. Shinde and Fadnavis, who assumed office on June 30, a day after the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray quit in the face of a massive rebellion, are also expected to make courtesy calls on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

The duo's meeting with PM Modi came a day after they met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday where the three leaders discussed the broad contours of the power-sharing formula between the BJP and the Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena.

"Newly appointed Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met him and wished him all the best. I believe, under the guidance of Narendra Modi ji, both of you will take Maharashtra to new heights of development by serving the people with full devotion," Shah tweeted.

In Maharashtra, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the new government have been sworn in while the rest of the ministers are to be sworn in. As per media reports, more than a dozen people from the Shinde camp can be made ministers in the new government. Current eight ministers of the Uddhav government had joined his rebellion along with Shinde. In such a situation, all of them can be made ministers once again.

The visit of Shinde and Fadnavis to the national capital comes ahead of a crucial hearing in the Supreme Court on July 11 on a petition filed by the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of Shinde and 15 MLAs of his faction. "We have faith in the judiciary," said Shinde after meeting Shah, asserting the group led by him had the support of two-thirds of the Shiv Sena MLAs.

The Shiv Sena had 55 MLAs before the split triggered by Shinde's revolt. Nearly 40 Shiv Sena MLAs had backed Shinde, who also enjoys the support of independents and MLAs from smaller outfits. "The Speaker has also granted us recognition," he added.

Earlier in June this year, Eknath Shinde led a group of Sena MLAs against the MVA government, resulting in it losing its majority in the Maharashtra assembly. This also led Shiv Sena chief Thackeray to step down as CM ahead of a floor test.

The new Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra won the floor test earlier last week by a 164-99 margin, proving his government's majority and cementing his position as chief minister of the state and the leader of the Shiv Sena. 164 votes were polled in favour of Shinde, while 99 votes were polled against the newly formed BJP-Shinde camp coalition.



(With Agencies Inputs)