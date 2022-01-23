New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal in a statement on Sunday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is going to arrest state health minister Satyendar Jain in the coming days. CM Kejriwal said they have been apprised by sources about the raid on Satyendar Jain.

Stating that the raids by the Centre on Jain previously have been in vain, Kejriwal invited them to conduct raids on Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and AAP's CM face for Punjab polls 2022, Bhagwant Mann. He said as elections are nearing Central agencies are also becoming active on the call of BJP.

"Our sources have apprised us that in the coming days ED will arrest Satyendar Jain. Raids by the Centre have been done twice against him but in vain. They are welcome this time too...," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.



"With elections nearing, Central agencies are also becoming active. BJP can send all agencies. Not only, Satyendra Jain, but they can also send them to me, Manish Sisodia, Bhagwant Mann. We will welcome them with a smile," he added.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain also commented on the development and said "They (ED) are welcome to come whenever they want. Even before this, they raided me twice but all in vain. This is all politics and last time also they did it during the Punjab elections. ED, CBI all are welcome to come."

Further, Kejriwal said that his party is ready to face the raids by ED and as they have done nothing wrong. He took a jibe at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi stating that he is frustrated by the raids because of getting caught.

"Will not cry like (Punjab CM) Channi Ji (on ED raids). He is frustrated because he had done wrong... We've not done anything wrong so we are not afraid," Kejriwal said.

The ED recently raided chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey's house in connection with an old sand mining case. Channi said the Centre is misusing the central agencies only to intimidate him in the run-up to the Punjab elections, 2022.

Earlier, in 2017-18 Jain was raided by the ED in connectin with a money laundering case. CBI claimed that Jain could not explain the source of funds received by four companies in which he and his wife allgedly held one-third of the shares. Thesse four companies included Prayas Info Solutions, Akinchan Developers, Managalyatan Projects and Indo-Metal Impex Pvt Limited.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha