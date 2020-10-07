Panneerselvam said that the party has constituted a steering committee of 11 members for the upcoming assembly elections.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Edappadi K Palaniswami will be the ruling AIADMK's chief ministerial candidate for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, scheduled to be held next year, his deputy O Panneerselvam announced on Wednesday.

Panneerselvam said that the party has constituted a steering committee of 11 members for the upcoming assembly elections, which will look at the "collective leadership". It includes Ministers Dindigul C Sreenivasan, P Thangamani, and S P Velumani.

Addressing a crowded press conference along with Palaniswami and other senior leaders at the party headquarters, Panneerselvam said: "I am happy to announce that our dear brother Palaniswami will be the victorious Chief Ministerial candidate of the AIADMK for the 2021 Assembly elections."

The decision has been taken unanimously in consultations led by party presidium chairman E Madusudanan, he said.

Apart from him, Palaniswami, party deputy coordinators K P Munusamy, R Vaithilingam and members of the Steering Committee have unanimously resolved to nominate Palaniswami as the AIADMK's Chief Ministerial candidate, he announced amid a thunderous applause.

The much awaited twin announcements have brought the curtain down on speculations over the CM candidate of the ruling party and ended intra-party differences over setting up the panel.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta