New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Hitting out at G-23 leaders for questioning the top leadership of the party, Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said that she is a "full-time and hands-on Congress president". Addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Sonia also said that party leaders don't need to communicate to her through the media.

Sonia asserted that every member in Congress wants a revival of the party, but stressed that it requires "unity, self-control and discipline". She also stressed that party members need to keep Congress' interests paramount for that.

"I have always appreciated frankness. There is no need to speak to me through the media. So let us all have a free and honest discussion. But what should get communicated outside the four walls of this room is the collective decision of the CWC," Sonia was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Calling for "free and honest" discussions in the grand old party, Sonia asserted that full-fledged organisational elections will be held soon to elect the new Congress chief. She said that General Secretary KK Venugopal will brief the party members of the entire process later.

"You are aware that I have been taking them up with the Prime Minister as have Dr Manmohan Singh and Rahul Ji. I have been interacting with like-minded political parties regularly. We have issued joint statements on national issues and coordinated our strategy in Parliament as well," IANS quoted Sonia as saying.

Sonia on Saturday held the CWC meet to discuss key issues such as organisational elections, forthcoming assembly polls and the current political situation in the country. The meeting was attended by Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress chief ministers Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan, Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh and Charanjit Channi of Punjab.

Senior leaders and G23 leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma also attended the meeting.

