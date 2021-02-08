New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday mocked the Congress over Emergency and 1984 anti-Sikh riots while taking a veiled jibe at the opposition for 'discrediting' the Indian democracy.

Replying to Motion of Thanks to President's address in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi hailed India's Constitution for "giving birth to democracy" and paid tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The Prime Minister further said that India's democracy is a human institution which is inspired by "Satyam, Shivam and Sundaram".

"Our democracy is not a western institution. It's a human institution. India's history is filled with examples of democratic institutions. We find mention of 81 democracies in ancient India. Today it's essential to warn citizens about the attacks on India's nationalism," PM Modi said.

"We've forgotten the ideals of Netaji. We've started cursing ourselves. I sometimes get surprised, world gives us a term and we start following it - 'Largest democracy of the world' - it feels good to hear this but we didn't teach our youth that India is the mother of democracy," PM Modi added.

Hailing the three farm laws, PM Modi accused the opposition of misleading farmers and said that "all governments have stood for agricultural reforms". Reiterating that the minimum support price (MSP) will continue, PM Modi appreciated former PM HD Devegowda for his contributions in the agriculture sector.

The Prime Minister noted that loan waiver is not a long-term solution as it does not benefit small farmers. Recounting his government's achievements, PM Modi said that Rs 1.15 lakh crore paid into the account of farmers under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.

"Manmohan ji is here, I'd read out his quote. Those taking a U-Turn (farm laws) will perhaps agree with him. There are other rigidities because of marketing regime set up in 1930s which prevent our farmers from selling their produce where they get highest rate of return. We intend to remove all those handicaps which come in the way of India realising its vast potential at one large common market," PM Modi said.

PM Modi lauds country's COVID vaccination efforts

PM Modi on Monday also hailed India's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and said that the country has proved wrong all those who raised apprehensions.

He said that the whole world appreciates India's efforts in saving humanity, and the credit does not go to any government or individual, "but the credit goes to Hindustan".

Calling coronavirus an 'unknown enemy', PM Modi hailed India's vaccination drive which has been dubbed as world's largest inoculation drive against COVID-19.

"India has seen days when there was a large threat of polio and smallpox. Nobody knew whether India will get a vaccine or how many people will get it. From those days we are here, India has come up with more than one vaccine within a year. Our nation is making vaccines for the world. This increases our self-confidence," PM Modi said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma