New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray recently lashed out on the BJP-led Central government over several things including a recent probe of Shiv Sena leader over corruption charges. Thackeray also challenged and warned its former ally BJP and also responded to the criticism by BJP leader over the arrest of Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami in an abetment to suicide case.

In an interview to Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna, Uddhav Thackeray said, "If you come after families and children, then remember you have families and children too. You are not clean. We know how to set you straight, roast you". Thackeray's raging statements came on the anniversary of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that he formed with Sharad Pawar's NCP and the Congress.

Shiv Sena had earlier accused the BJP government of using central investigation agencies for their political vendetta. The accusation came after Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and his son Vihang Sarnaik were summoned by the ED over the allegations of money laundering. Pratap Sarnaik also created a buzz when he demanded the reopening of 2018 abetment to suicide case against Arnab Goswami, who was named along with two others by the victim, Anvay Naik, in his suicide note.

During the interview, Saamna editor Sanjay Raut asked the chief minister if a probe is required when a Marathi businessman died in suspicious circumstances?. Uddhav Thackeray replied, "This makes us angry. In Maharashtra, the Marathi Manus will not stand up for his rights, they will not do business, outsiders will come, they will trap them, they will dance on their chest. And if someone dies by suicide and he writes a note about it about someone, we are not supposed to inquire about it? We will sweep it under the carpet and if we reinvestigate then you will use the ED against them? You will bury a Marathi and dance over him? And we have to suffer that in front of our eyes?"

Anvay Naik reportedly designed Republic TV's sets and accused Arnab Goswami and two of his other associates of not paying him his dues in a suicide note. After the case was reopened, Arnab Goswami was arrested by the Mumbai police earlier this month, however, the journalist got relief from the top court, which granted him interim bail. While granting the bail, the apex court said that it would be a travesty of justice if personal liberty was curtailed.

"You indulge in a cycle of revenge. We will use the Sudarshan Chakra... Do politics if you want. But if you misuse power to create roadblocks for us, remember the power is not yours permanently. In the past, we know what happened. There were cases against you too. Remember how the Shiv Sena Supremo (Bal Thackeray) saved you. If you remember this even a little bit, then you know times can change. Power is not just about the chair. The public is power. They are with us," Uddhav Thackeray further said.

Shiv Sena parted ways with 30-year-long partner BJP last year after a dispute over power-sharing following the win in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Shiv Sena later joined hands with ideological opposite NCP and the Congress and formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Posted By: Talib Khan