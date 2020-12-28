According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Nitish, during JDU's national executive meet on Sunday, said that the BJP-led NDA can appoint chief minister anyone they want.

Patna | Jagran Politics Desk: Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar on Sunday dropped a bombshell after he said that he does not want to continue as the Chief Minister of Bihar and is "not interested for the top post" at all.

"I had no desire to become the Chief Minister. I had said that the public had given its mandate and anyone can be made the Chief Minister, BJP could make its own Chief Minister," Nitish said on Sunday.

Nitish, who took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the fourth straight term this year, has been under constant pressure within the JDU, especially after six out of seven party MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh joined the BJP.

Notably, Kumar had in November said that Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be his last one, indicating that he may retire from active politics after five years.

"Please know today is the last day of campaigning. Day after tomorrow is voting. And this is my last election. All's well that ends well," Kumar had said.

RCP Singh, Nitish Kumar's close confidant, becomes new JDU President

Meanwhile, Ramchandra Prasad Singh, Nitish Kumar's close confidant and Rajya Sabha MP, on Sunday became the new President of JDU on Sunday.

Kumar, who was re-elected as the JD(U) President in 2019 for three years, relinquished the post in favour of Singh, its leader in Rajya Sabha.

Singh, a bureaucrat-turned-politician, was so far the general secretary of the regional party.

The JDU is holding its national executive meeting to deliberate on issues related to the country's political situation, after six out of the party's seven MLAs switched over to the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh.

Polls in neighbouring West Bengal also came up for discussion at the meeting, a senior JDU leader said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma