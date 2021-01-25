Delhi Police on Sunday granted permission to the protesting farmers to carry out tractor rally after the timing of the Republic Day Celebration ends.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday launched an all-out offensive against the Centre over the ongoing protest by farmers against the three controversial agri laws, asking the prime minister whether those agitating for the last two months were from Pakistan.

"Braving cold weather, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are agitating for the last 60 days. Has the PM enquired about them? Do these farmers belong to Pakistan?," he asked while addressing farmers at Mumbai's Azad Maidan.

The hard-hitting remarks by Pawar were in reference to Delhi Police's claim that over 300 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan to disrupt the tractor rally proposed by protesting farmers on Republic Day.

He further hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, saying that he had the time to meet actor Kangana Ranaut, but not the protesting farmers.

"You are going to Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor. Maharashtra has never seen such a Governor before. He has the time to meet Kangana (Ranaut) but not the farmers. It was the moral responsibility of the Governor to come here and meet you," he said.

Since November last year, farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the Centre's three new agriculture laws at several Delhi border points, including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, demanding that the legislations be repealed.

Earlier, there have been three rounds of meetings between the unions and police officers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, but it was during the fourth round of talks over the tractor parade on Friday where both sides reached an agreement.

Several meetings between the Centre and the farmer unions have been held to resolve the stalemate, but have gone in vain as both sides have refused to budge. While the farmers want repal of the agri laws fearing it will impact the MSP, the Centre has made it clear that the legislations will not be withdrawn.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta