Digvijaya Singh had called revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir an "extremely sad decision" and said that the Congress will relook into this issue.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: A war of words broke out between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress on Saturday over Digvijaya Singh's remark on the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating it into two union territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Attacking the BJP, Digvijaya, a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, had called revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir an "extremely sad decision" and said that the Congress will relook into this issue.

"Democracy was not there in Kashmir. When they revoked Article 370 then Insaniyat was not there because they had put everyone behind bars," Digvijaya said in a Club House chat, as reported by news agency ANI.

"Kashmiriyat is something that is basically the fundamentals of secularism. Because in a Muslim majority state, there was a Hindu Raja and both were together. Kashmiri Pundits were given Reservation in Kashmir in government services," he added.

However, the BJP questioned the senior Congress leader over his statement and alleged that Pakistan is the "first love" of the grand old party. In a Tweet, Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed Digvijaya and said that he has conveyed Rahul Gandhi's message to Islamabad, adding that "Congress will help Pakistan in grabbing Kashmir."

Former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta also criticised Digvijaya and called his comment "shameful". He said that Digvijaya is speaking Pakistan's language which wants reinstation of Article 370.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "by restoring Article 370, does he wants to fan the flames of terrorism and separatism in Kashmir? Sonia Gandhi, this country needs an answer from you".

Article 370 was revoked in August 2019 while the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power with a landslide victory in general elections. While Congress criticised the move, several experts and opposition parties lauded the decision, saying "historical wrongs need to be corrected".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma