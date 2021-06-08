Uddhav Thackeray had written to PM Modi requesting him to take steps to declare the Maratha community in the state as SEBC to enable them to claim at least 12 pc and 13 pc reservation in education and public employment respectively.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray-led delegation on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi to discuss issues like Maratha, OBC reservation. After the meeting, Thackeray said that the Centre is expected to take positive decisions on issues discussed during the meeting.

Briefing media persons at the Maharashtra Sadan after the meeting, Thackeray said, "There was a lot of discussion during this. The Prime Minister listened to all the issues seriously. The Center is expected to take positive decisions on pending issues. I thank the Prime Minister. There was no political obsession anywhere. We are satisfied with the meeting. The Prime Minister will definitely take further action on these questions."

Thackeray said that his meet with the PM was not political but personal and stressed that he has good relations with the prime minister. "We may not be politically together but that doesn't mean our relationship has broken. 'Main koi Nawaz Sharif se nahi milne gaya tha' (I didn't go to meet Nawaz Sharif). So if I meet him (PM) separately in person, there is nothing wrong with it", he said.

We may not be politically together but that doesn't mean our relationship has broken. 'Main koi Nawaz Sharif se nahi milne gaya tha' (I didn't go to meet Nawaz Sharif). So if I meet him (PM) separately in person, there is nothing wrong with it: Maharashtra CM Thackeray in Delhi pic.twitter.com/zQQir5t5ZD — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2021

According to the Maharashtra Government, the issues discussed at the meeting with Prime Minister included Maratha reservation, political reservation of other backward classes in Panchayat Raj elections, reservation of backward classes in the promotion and the availability of space at Kanjurmarg for Metro Car Shed.

Last month, Uddhav Thackeray had written to PM Modi requesting him to take steps to declare the Maratha community in the state as Socially and Educationally Backward (SEBC) to enable them to claim at least to 12 per cent and 13 per cent reservation in education and public employment respectively.

"The Judgement delivered by the Constitution Bench (comprising of five Judges) of the Supreme Court on May 5, 2021, has given me this occasion to write to you with the earnest request that appropriate steps be taken at the earliest to grant reservation to the Maratha community from my State, albeit in accordance with the law, to the minimum extent of 12 per cent in Education and 13 per cent in Public Employment," the Maharashtra Chief Minister had written.

A five-judge Constitution Bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer, Hemant Gupta and Ravindra Bhat in its judgment said that that people from the Maratha community cannot be declared as educationally and socially backward community to bring them within the reserved category.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan