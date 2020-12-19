Welcoming the rebel TMC leaders, including political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, in the BJP, Shah said that Mamata Banerjee will be left alone in the party by the time elections arrive.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Saturday drew lines for next year's assembly elections in West Bengal and made a scathing attack at Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Attacking the TMC for widespread corruption in West Bengal, Shah said that Mamata Banerjee is busy trying to ensure that her nephew becomes the next Chief Minister of the state.

"Senior party members are leaving TMC. Didi accuses BJP of inducing party members to defect. But I want to ask her when she quit Congress to form TMC, was it not defection? This is just the start. She will be left alone by the election," Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Noting that the saffron party will form the next government in West Bengal with more than 200 seats, Shah said that the BJP will emerge stronger the "more violence the TMC perpetrate".

"You gave three decades to Congress, 27 years to Communists and 10 years to Mamata didi. Give 5 years to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), we will make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla'," Shah said, as reported by ANI.

Shah, who is in West Bengal for a two-day visit, also welcomed the rebel TMC leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari and Sunil Mondal, in the BJP. Adhikari, who had resigned from the TMC this Wednesday, ended speculations on Saturday after he joined the BJP along with 10 MLAs and an MP from the TMC, Congress and the Left parties.

Earlier in the day, Shah also paid homage to Khudiram Bose at his native village in Paschim Midnapore. He also met with Bose's family members and felicitates them with honorary garbs and offered prayers at Siddheshwari Kali Temple in Midnapore.

The Union Home Minister had also paid tribute to the Swami Vivekananda during a visit to the Ramakrishna Mission, saying that Vivekananda was a "great son of mother India" who devoted his life to national resurgence.

"Had the profound fortune of spending time at the Ramakrishna Mission & pay tributes to Swami Vivekananda Ji. He was a great son of Mother India who devoted his life to National Resurgence. May his ideals continue to inspire us to transform India into a land of enlightened wisdom," Home Minister Shah tweeted.

On the second day of his trip, the union minister will visit Vishwa Bharti University at Shantiniketan in Birbhum district, where he will pay tribute to Rabindranath Tagore, followed by an interaction with media.

The minister is also scheduled to visit Shyambati in Birbhum, where he will have lunch with the family of a Baul singer. Besides, he will hold a roadshow in Bolpur from hanuman mandir on Stadium Road to Bolpur Circle. Shah is expected to conclude the visit with a press conference at Mohor Kutir in Birbhum.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma