Did Uddhav Thackeray Call Devendra Fadnavis To Save MVA Govt? Shiv Sena Denies

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday dismissed reports that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had dialled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis to save the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which also consists the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, in the state.

"Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray called Devendra Fadnavis to save the government some such news is going on but this news is only to mislead. Whatever, Uddhav Thackeray has to say, he speaks publicly," Shiv Sena spokesperson Harshal Pradhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, reports emerged out that Thackeray was in touch with Fadnavis and other BJP leaders to save the MVA government. Sources, quoted by ANI, said Thackeray was even ready to resign as there was "no way out" of the political crisis.

However, he decided to continue after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's request. Here it should be noted that the MVA alliance, especially the Sena, have regularly accused the BJP of toppling its government in the state.

Recently, rebel leader Eknath Shinde had also claimed that a big "national party" is happy by his revolt, hinting that the BJP was backing the rebels. However, Shinde later clarified his statement and said no national party is in contact with them.

"When I said a big power is backing us, I meant the power of Balasaheb Thackeray and (late Shiv Sena leader) Anand Dighe," he told a TV channel on Friday.

BJP IN WAIT AND WATCH MODE

The BJP till now has dismissed reports of its role in the Maharashtra political crisis and said that it is in a "wait and watch" mode, and is waiting for the MVA government to declare that they don't have the numbers.

"BJP doesn't need to prove the majority as of now. We are waiting for MVA to declare that they don't have the numbers," BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar was quoted as saying by ANI.

"We had clarified yesterday as well that we will hold another core team meeting in the days to come, keeping in mind its necessity - if any. We will deliberate and make a decision. Right now we are in a wait-and-watch mode," Mungantiwar added.

FADNAVIS REACHES DELHI

While the crisis is continuing in Maharashtra, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday reached Delhi where he is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior party leaders.

"Fadnavis will also discuss party's future course of action," news agency IANS quoted sources as saying.

This came after Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut warned Fadnavis not to get involved in the Maharashtra crisis. "If they do, then their party (BJP), Fadnavis and PM Modi's names will be tarnished," Raut said.